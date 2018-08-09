Finally! A quiet day across the region with mostly sunny skies and slightly lower humidity. Tonight will be fair, with lows in the mid 60s to near 70. Unfortunately, our brief break from scattered showers and storms will be brief. Much of tomorrow will be dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. By late in the afternoon and into the evening, there could be a scattered shower or storm, but the coverage should remain limited and most spots will stay dry.Shower and storms will be on the increase into the weekend as a front stalls across the region and a series of disturbances move along the front. As you might expect, rain chances peak in the afternoon and evening. There will be lots of dry times as well, but you'll probably have to dodge some rain for the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 80s for the weekend.Showers and storms will continue on Monday, but a cold front will slip through the region Tuesday, and right now it appears that we'll see a couple of dry and pleasant days next week. Keep your fingers crossed!Have a great evening,Chris