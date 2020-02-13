Weather

Scattered Storms Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of the showers this evening are east of the area along the Coastal Plain. Most of the rain will fizzle out later this evening.

An area of low pressure will continue to move along the North Carolina coast Friday. That low combine with a disturbance across the area will help to spark scattered storms. Most of those storms will form during the afternoon.


The NHC is now monitoring that same low pressure system. It has a low chance of development as it moves away from the state. This will not be a threat to land regardless of what it becomes.



This pattern will continue through the weekend due to another weak area of low pressure that will settle across the region. We'll see mainly afternoon storms with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

A dip in the jet stream will settle across the eastern U.S next week. That will knock our highs down a few degrees below average. We'll also keep a chance for pop up storms.

Tropics


Tropical Storm Josephine formed Thursday afternoon. It will turn north as it approaches the Leeward Islands. It's expected to weaken and even possibly fizzle out early next week due to dry air and wind shear. This will likely not be a threat to the east coast.


Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

