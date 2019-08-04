Weather

Scattered Storms Monday

Broad mid to upper-level trough remains across the region with a stationary boundary to our
south. Disturbances moving through aloft will keep some showers and thunderstorms in the

forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours.
One disturbance moves though from the southwest into this evening. With some upper-level
energy lingering around through the overnight, we will allow for a few showers and thunderstorms
around.
Tomorrow we are watching as a disturbance swings through the Ohio/Tennessee Valley in
the morning and moves across the region tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening. Some heavy
downpours are likely tomorrow with precipitable water values increasing to slightly over 2 inches
in the afternoon. We will have to see how active it turns in the afternoon. If more in the way of
clouds and thunderstorms that could keep the temperatures in the lower 80s. Conditions will

improve later tomorrow afternoon into the evening from west to east as the trough axis pushes
east of the region.
The upper-level flow briefly turns from the west-northwest on Tuesday. This will allow for a dry
afternoon with some sunshine. Temperatures will approach 90 degrees.
Wednesday looks like another active day with another shortwave trough embedded in the broad
upper-level trough moving through the region. We will have to watch the timing of this disturbance.
If it moves through earlier in the day, temperatures could be a couple degrees cooler.
We will continue with an instability shower or thunderstorm on Thursday but as we move over the
next few days we may have to dry things out if the upper-level flow turns from the west-northwest

as some medium range models are hinting.
Friday into next weekend we will have to watch as a cold front will try to move through the region.
If the front stalls to the north, it will remain warm and humid with scattered showers around.

Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart



