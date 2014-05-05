Scattered Storms This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be warm and humid under a mostly cloudy sky. Watch for scattered showers throughout the evening, especially along the Coastal Plain.Tomorrow and Friday will begin like today, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Rain chances increase as we go into the afternoon and evening. Since the atmosphere is primed with a lot of moisture, some of these showers could turn into downpours and cause flooding issues.This weekend will be quite opposite from last weekend - scattered showers with plenty of clouds. It's all because of a broad area of low pressure that has a 30% chance (lower than yesterday) of becoming a tropical depression. This area of low pressure will likely not strengthen into a tropical depression however it will provided showers and storms for our weekend.We'll begin to dry out on Tuesday, so keep the umbrella handy!Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson