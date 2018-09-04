An area of high pressure will keep things mainly dry through Friday. Only an isolated storm is possible during the afternoon. Highs will continue to reach the low 90s with heat index temperatures near 100 degrees.
The ridge of high pressure will weaken through the weekend, and a cold front will approach the state. There's still some uncertainty regarding how far south that front will move, but we are confident that rain chances will go up. In return highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s.
During the start of next week a weak surface area of low pressure will develop so we'll keep a chance fro scattered storms in the forecast.
TROPICS
Gordon is on track to make landfall in southern Mississippi this
evening near Gulfport then head inland weakening rapidly as it moves
inland continuing its northwest track. The strongest winds and thus
the greatest damage from wind will occur right near the coast and
north and east of the center. Tropical-storm-force winds may exist as
far east as 60 miles east of the center. A storm surge of up to 2-4
feet will occur just east of the center with 1-2 feet of surge farther
away. Heavy rain producing flooding will be the biggest impact and
occur over the largest area even as the center moves farther north and
west through Mississippi and into Arkansas and Missouri, long after it
looses tropical characteristics. Rain amounts of 4-8 are likely with
Accuweather Local StormMax of 12 inches with these amounts mostly to
the north and east of the center.
Florence became a hurricane this morning but very well can weaken
again to a tropical storm over the next 12-24 hours as it encounters
shear and cooler waters. Florence will be in an unfavorable
environment into Friday before shear reduces again and it comes into
warmer waters as well. A general track to the northwest will keep it
well out over the ocean waters and no threat to land through the
weekend. Models after that have varied quite a bit and at this point
one can only speculate which model may be more correct than another.
A third system, a tropical wave with disorganized showers and
thunderstorms, is several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde
Islands. There are indications this area could become better organized
late this week and weekend into an organized tropical low.
Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell
