An area of high pressure will keep things mainly dry through Friday. Only an isolated storm is possible during the afternoon. Highs will continue to reach the low 90s with heat index temperatures near 100 degrees.The ridge of high pressure will weaken through the weekend, and a cold front will approach the state. There's still some uncertainty regarding how far south that front will move, but we are confident that rain chances will go up. In return highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s.During the start of next week a weak surface area of low pressure will develop so we'll keep a chance fro scattered storms in the forecast.TROPICSGordon is on track to make landfall in southern Mississippi thisevening near Gulfport then head inland weakening rapidly as it movesinland continuing its northwest track. The strongest winds and thusthe greatest damage from wind will occur right near the coast andnorth and east of the center. Tropical-storm-force winds may exist asfar east as 60 miles east of the center. A storm surge of up to 2-4feet will occur just east of the center with 1-2 feet of surge fartheraway. Heavy rain producing flooding will be the biggest impact andoccur over the largest area even as the center moves farther north andwest through Mississippi and into Arkansas and Missouri, long after itlooses tropical characteristics. Rain amounts of 4-8 are likely withAccuweather Local StormMax of 12 inches with these amounts mostly tothe north and east of the center.Florence became a hurricane this morning but very well can weakenagain to a tropical storm over the next 12-24 hours as it encountersshear and cooler waters. Florence will be in an unfavorableenvironment into Friday before shear reduces again and it comes intowarmer waters as well. A general track to the northwest will keep itwell out over the ocean waters and no threat to land through theweekend. Models after that have varied quite a bit and at this pointone can only speculate which model may be more correct than another.A third system, a tropical wave with disorganized showers andthunderstorms, is several hundred miles south of the Cabo VerdeIslands. There are indications this area could become better organizedlate this week and weekend into an organized tropical low.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell