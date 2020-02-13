Weather

Scattered Storms Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A disturbance has sparked widely scattered storms across central North Carolina. Storms will stick around until sunset, and then rain will clear later this evening.

A front will remain stalled to the north tomorrow into Friday as a weak waves of low pressure track eastward along it. That front combined with warm and humid air will develop scattered to numerous showers. Some of those storms could produce gusty winds.

That front will pull away north of the area, but unsettled weather will stick around through the weekend. We'll continue to see seasonable high temperatures near 90 degrees.

A dip in the jet stream will increase our rain chances during the start of next week. More rain and clouds will lower highs down the 80s giving us a break from the oppressive heat.

Tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine still doesn't have a well defined center this afternoon. Until that happens models won't have a good handle on the system. The latest track continues to shift south and west. It could intensify gradually late tonight.

Confidence is low regarding if and when it'll make landfall in the lower 48. Until then we'll have to monitor this closely.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

