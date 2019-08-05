Scattered Storms Today

We saw some some showers and thunderstorms around the Triangle yesterday, which led to a slightly cooler day with our high temperature peaking in the mid-80s.A trough of low pressure along with a stationary boundary will continue to bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.Dry air infiltrating the area tomorrow will make for a sunny to partly cloudy day.We will get another shot of some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday as a disturbance moves across the eastern United States.We will then see a return of drier conditions heading into the weekend after a front moves through the Triangle. This will lead to plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 with just a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms.Have a great Monday!Bigweather