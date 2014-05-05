Scattered Storms Tomorrow Night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another mostly cloudy and mild night is on tap tonight. Our average overnight low for this time of the year is 57 but we'll only drop into the mid 60s tonight. Also expect a spotty shower/isolated thunderstorm tonight.All of central North Carolina is in a Level 1/5 risk of severe weather tomorrow due to a potent cold front and an area of low pressure along that front. Tomorrow morning will start off similar to this morning - a rather cloudy start with a spotty shower and patchy fog. Spotty showers will continue into the early afternoon before the storm threat ramps back up after sunset. The main threat will be a damaging wind gust and some large hail. Minor flooding is possible in low-lying areas Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, we may be left with a few light showers but much of Wednesday does look dry.Another cold front passes the Carolinas on Thursday and brings cooler, drier air. After Thursday, highs will not climb above the 60s for many of us with chilly overnight lows in the 40s.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson