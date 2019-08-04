Some Rain Today

With an impulse of upper-level energy expected to slide across the Carolinas, there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms occurring in the Triangle today, especially this afternoon and this evening. However, a couple of showers and thunderstorms may linger for a while later tonight.Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very active day, since a trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will be interacting with a sluggish front draped over the Southeast. These will combine to bring more clouds, as well as widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. These will also be a limiting factor on temperatures, which will be no higher than the low and mid-80s. The showers and thunderstorms should taper off from west to east later tomorrow or early tomorrow night.Tuesday should be a rain-free day before the chances for getting showers and thunderstorms experiences a significant uptick during midweek, when a cold front will drop down from the north and west.Have a great day!Steve Stewart