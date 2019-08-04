Weather

Some Rain Today

With an impulse of upper-level energy expected to slide across the Carolinas, there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms occurring in the Triangle today, especially this afternoon and this evening. However, a couple of showers and thunderstorms may linger for a while later tonight.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very active day, since a trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will be interacting with a sluggish front draped over the Southeast. These will combine to bring more clouds, as well as widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. These will also be a limiting factor on temperatures, which will be no higher than the low and mid-80s. The showers and thunderstorms should taper off from west to east later tomorrow or early tomorrow night.

Tuesday should be a rain-free day before the chances for getting showers and thunderstorms experiences a significant uptick during midweek, when a cold front will drop down from the north and west.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 9 dead, 16 injured in Dayton mass shooting, police say
Gun control advocates call for change after El Paso mall massacre
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
1 arrested after shooting of woman driving in Wendell
Man shoots home invaders who attacked him in the middle of the day
Excitement for UNC Football inspires one fan to pop the question
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Show More
Police: Man broke into Raleigh home, exposed himself to sleeping women
Plan emerges that could save Wilbur's Barbecue
Nursery dog comes out of retirement to help raise cheetah cub
Residents complain of rats, trash piled high at Durham apartment
$24M in counterfeit Cartier bracelets found, Chapel Hill pastor charged
More TOP STORIES News