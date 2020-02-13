Scattered Storms Tuesday

Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a dry Monday, but rain chances will start to go up tomorrow.

A weak disturbance will develop across the state Tuesday, and that combined with moist air will develop scattered storms. Most of the rain will form during the afternoon. An isolated severe storm is possible in the Sandhills. Right now there is a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, in place south of Raleigh. Damaging winds will be the main threat.

We'll see more of the same Wednesday, and Thursday due to weak cold front that will eventually stall out near the south Carolina border. Highs will reach the upper 80s with scattered storms forming during the afternoon.

Drier air filters in Friday, but it will stay hot. Moisture will go back up for Independence Day, but it won't be a washout. Highs will top out near 90 degrees Saturday. A few pop up storms are possible especially late in the day.

Pop up storms will stay in the forecast through the start of next week.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

