Scattered Storms Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered storms will stick around through the early evening, and finally fall apart after midnight. Lows tonight will only drop to the 70s across the area.A cool front front will stall just north of the Virginia border tomorrow raising our rain chances. The front will remain stalled to the north and west of the Triangle Thursday into Friday causing more clouds than sun each day and some drenching thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. More clouds and rain will drop our highs closer to average in the low 90s.An upper-level trough of low pressure currently over the Rockies is tracking to the east and will cause a surface storm to develop over northern Arkansas on Friday and then it will track to the northeast up the Ohio River Valley over the weekend. Although there can still be a shower or thunderstorm across the Triangle on Saturday, they will be more numerous to the west and north of the Triangle and closer to the track of low pressure. By Sunday, high pressure aloft over the western Atlantic will build westward toward the coast causing numerous showers and thunderstorm to remain to the west and north and there will be more in the way of sunshine, and only a mention of a shower or thunderstorm across the Triangle.There's some uncertainly regarding the forecast early next week due to what will soon be Tropical Storm Isaias. It's too early to say where it will make landfall across the US, but the timing right now will be early next week. For now, we're forecasting typical summer like weather with highs in the 90s and a few pop up storms.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell