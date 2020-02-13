Weather

Watch Out For Rain Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We got one full week with no named tropical systems in the Atlantic, but now we have two storms in the Atlantic with Josephine racing westward toward the Lesser Antilles and Tropical Storm Kyle now moving east off of the mid-Atlantic coast. Neither system is a threat to the United States, but Kyle is now the earliest K-named storm on record, beating out Katrina from 2005.




Humidity in place across the Triangle continues to provide the fuel for showers and thunderstorms. The very tropical air mass combined with very little motion in the atmosphere will continue to bring the potential for flooding downpours. Storms will wind down overnight, but pick back up during the day Saturday and are likely to be more widespread than Friday.

Heading into Sunday, the focus of showers and thunderstorms will likely shift a little farther east, east of I-95. That being said, there will still be a couple of showers and thunderstorms around. The places most likely to dry out Sunday afternoon will be west of the Triangle and the humidity could lower there, as well.

Another front slides in from the north and west on Monday and could bring an afternoon thunderstorm. It seems that front could very well stall over the region into the middle of next week and continue the chances for showers and thunderstorms.


Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC-Chapel Hill reports 2 COVID-19 clusters in student housing
Tropical Storm Kyle becomes earliest K-named storm
How local families are preparing for virtual learning
Tuition insurance may help families recoup college costs
Andia's Homemade Ice Cream opens second Cary location
NC absentee ballot deadline is too late, USPS warns
New sports calendar prompts problems for multi-sport athletes
Show More
Lawsuit expected in Raleigh man's 'humiliating' incident with RPD
Airman awarded Silver Star for acts of bravery in Afghanistan
WCPSS to hold virtual learning until at least October
Cohen: NC's high July COVID-19 metrics are impacting death rate now
DPS opens learning centers for students who need supervision
More TOP STORIES News