Watch Out For Rain Saturday

Here's the latest track for Tropical Storm Kyle. It will continue moving away from the North Carolina coast. pic.twitter.com/jfSvX0m1Gx — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 14, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We got one full week with no named tropical systems in the Atlantic, but now we have two storms in the Atlantic with Josephine racing westward toward the Lesser Antilles and Tropical Storm Kyle now moving east off of the mid-Atlantic coast. Neither system is a threat to the United States, but Kyle is now the earliest K-named storm on record, beating out Katrina from 2005.Humidity in place across the Triangle continues to provide the fuel for showers and thunderstorms. The very tropical air mass combined with very little motion in the atmosphere will continue to bring the potential for flooding downpours. Storms will wind down overnight, but pick back up during the day Saturday and are likely to be more widespread than Friday.Heading into Sunday, the focus of showers and thunderstorms will likely shift a little farther east, east of I-95. That being said, there will still be a couple of showers and thunderstorms around. The places most likely to dry out Sunday afternoon will be west of the Triangle and the humidity could lower there, as well.Another front slides in from the north and west on Monday and could bring an afternoon thunderstorm. It seems that front could very well stall over the region into the middle of next week and continue the chances for showers and thunderstorms.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell