Watch Out For Rain Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An upper-level trough that sat relatively idle over the Southeast will remain over the region through this afternoon. This system will continue to promote an unsettled weather pattern, as well as a largely cloudy sky. Widespread daytime showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the Triangle, especially during the afternoon and through the evening hours when the atmosphere is most unstable. Given the atmospheric setup today, some of these storms that do ignite over the area can be locally heavy, capable of producing drenching downpours, flash flooding and locally damaging wind gusts.The threat for thunderstorms will continue Sunday, but this upper-level trough will shift eastward over the coast. The bulk of the convection that pops up during the day tomorrow will be limited to the coast and eastern counties of the Triangle; however, it is still possible that a shower or thunderstorm sneaks into Raleigh.Temperatures this weekend will be well below normal, in the high 70s and lower 80s for most thanks to this unsettled pattern, but humidity is expected to persist, which will make it feel a bit warmer.By Monday, drier air out of the northwest will start to flow in behind this system. This will help bring relief to the humidity with minimal chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the Triangle. With more sunshine and drier conditions, temperatures will start to rise back to seasonable levels by midweek. The threat for storms will return on Tuesday, however, as a southwesterly flow sets back up over the region, promoting more atmospheric instability.Have a good day!Steve Stewart