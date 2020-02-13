Sct'd Showers Today & Cold Weekend Mornings

Heavy rain extends from northern Georgia back into the lower Mississippi Valley. Much of this rain has been falling close to a nearly stationary front, which was draped over southern parts of Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.A surface storm located near the central the Gulf Coast will strengthen today. It will cause moisture to spread northeastward, pushing the leading edge of this rain much closer to the Triangle by midday. While the Sandhills could get a thorough soaking, North of the Triangle should encounter some much lighter rain and drizzle. The whole region will be dull and dreary this afternoon with temperatures no higher than the low to mid-50s.Rainfall totals through early tonight average 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch, although many places located closer to the Virginia state line will gain less than a tenth of an inch. Conversely, southeastern sections of North Carolina will be get around an inch.As this surface storm moves off to the east later tonight, drier air will follow in behind it.It will be windy and cool tomorrow, because the surface storm will intensify near the coast while high pressure builds in from the north, creating a strong pressure gradient. This gradient will gradually relax over the weekend.A high pressure system will build in from the north and west tomorrow night and Saturday. This will promote dry and relatively tranquil weather for the upcoming weekend with lower-than-normal temperatures Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday morning will be frosty with temps below freezing in spots.Sunshine and moderating temperatures will result in a warmer afternoon, however, on Sunday.As high pressure moves to the east Sunday night, a return flow of warm, moist air will lead to increasing cloudiness early next week. Then, some wet & unsettled weather returns on Tuesday and Wednesday.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather