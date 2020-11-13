Weather

Search for 1-year-old, adult resumes near North Carolina campground where four people died in floodwaters

HIDDENITE, N.C. -- Emergency crews have resumed their search for a 1-year-old and an adult who are still missing after flood waters swept through a campground in North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the search resumed Friday morning in Alexander County following the deaths of four people near the Hiddenite Family Campground.

The campground is approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte.

Floodwaters had either covered or swept away the recreational vehicles at the campground.

It's next to the South Yadkin River and is home for many of the people caught in the flood. Crews saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers.

One of the four deaths confirmed was related to a car accident on Hopewell Church Road in the Vashti community that occurred due to a bridge outage and high water. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

