A backdoor cold front has lead to a moist and cloudy day with below normal temperatures this afternoon.Large high pressure will move eastward and the lower-level flow will turnmore out of the east tomorrow then more out of the south on Wednesday.This pattern will lead to a warmer day tomorrow then much higherreadings on Wednesday. The warmer air should help break up the cloudstomorrow and Wednesday, but clouds will still dominate the most ofeach day. Some drier air flowing toward the North Carolina coast dueto the flow around the high and around a weak low pressure area about480 miles southeast of Hatteras could also bring some breaks in theclouds during the next day or two.That weak surface low is attempting to become an organized tropicalsystem. This low should bring some rainto coastal North Carolina, especially to the Outer Banks and areasjust west of those barrier islands. The low/tropical system shouldmake its closest approach or pass over the Outer Banks duringWednesday morning. Then the system will move quickly northeast andaway from the coast Wednesday afternoon with the approach of anupper-level trough and its cold front.That upper-level system and cold front, oriented northeast tosouthwest, will move into the eastern U.S. during Wednesday then dropeast and south through the Carolinas Wednesday night and Thursday.This front will slow down but should move east and south of centralNorth Carolina during Thursday. This upper-level trough should bringenough unstable air with the warmth and humidity to bring ahit-or-miss thunderstorm pattern later Wednesday afternoon, bestchance west and north where the atmosphere will be more unstable.Then the front will bring more activity on later Wednesday night andespecially during Thursday.The front is expected to stall over the Deep South and over SouthCarolina Thursday night and Friday. Small waves of low pressure movingalong the stalled front will lead to lingering support for showers onFriday and Saturday.Another cold front will move east and south into the Northeast U.S.during Saturday. This front will move southeast and through centralNorth Carolina Saturday night with a shower in spots.A large high pressure area moving into the Great Lakes will expandeast and south and help bring drier and more stable air into theregion during Sunday and early next week. This will help bring somereally nice fall weather.weekend.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell