A tropical low will be moving close to the Outer Banks through tonightbefore being pushed northeast and away from North Carolina withincreasing speed tomorrow. Time is running out for this to becomeanything more than what it is now or, at worse, a depression. But itwill have an impact along coastal area into tomorrow morning with afew showers and thunderstorms. The risk of dangerous rip currents andhigher-than-normal surf will also continue tonight into the dayWednesday. Back in the Triangle, there can be a shower or thunderstormin spots this evening; otherwise, just expect a partly cloudy sky.Tomorrow will feel like summer as it becomes warmer and remains humidahead of a cold front advancing from the north. That front will beclose enough by late in the day to touch off a shower or thunderstorm.Then as the front moves through tomorrow night it can shower a coupleof times and still thunderstorm in spots.Once in the area the front will stall and be a nuisance for Thursdayand Friday. It will not be as warm but it will be humid and it canshower a couple of times with even a thundershower in a few spots.Highs will generally be in the middle 70s Thursday and nearer 80Friday.The weekend is looking better but not perfect. It will not be as wetbut it still could shower or thunderstorm in spots. The sun will beout but there will be at least some clouds each day as well.Have a great Tuesday!-Brittany Bell