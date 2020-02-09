Sunny Sunday

Some light showers and flurries this evening are now leaving the area...clear & cold tonight with sunny skies tomorrow.A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing clouds Monday, and this system might bring some rain as early as late Monday. There could be off-and-on rain Monday night through Tuesday of next week. The front will move east and south out of the region Tuesday night, and weak high pressure building in from the west Tuesday night and Wednesday should bring a dry and more stable weather pattern for a short period of time.This high pressure area will be short lived as yet another surface low pressure system and cold front develop in the central United States, then track eastward. This system will bring more clouds later Wednesday and Wednesday night, and the chance of more rain Thursday into Thursday night of next week.Since much of the flood-prone regions of Central North Carolina are experiencing flooding, the rain coming next week could compound and perhaps cause flooding to expand into areas that normally do not experience flooding.Have a good evening!Steve Stewart