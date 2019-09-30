blizzard

September blizzard blankets part of Montana

While we're not envious, here's an interesting sight for us North Carolinians baking in record heat.

More than a foot of snow fell in part of Montana over the weekend. Just on Saturday, the storm left up to 2 feet of snow in the mountains and a record 14 inches in Great Falls.

The storm brought heavy, wet snow and high winds that closed roads, downed trees and caused scattered power outages. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency for storm-affected areas Sunday.

Strong winds even brought on whiteout conditions in some parts of the northern Rockies. Winter Storm Warnings were posted for parts of northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow was forecast for parts of Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The storm was expected to wind down late Sunday and early Monday.
