Severe Risk Again Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An upper-level low centered over New England will start to slowly move southward today into tonight, and will remain centered over eastern New England tomorrow.As an upper-level disturbance rotates around the bottom of the low Wednesday and then moves eastward tomorrow night, the low will begin to open up, then will finally move off to the east Thursday as an open low. We'll be right at the southern end of the effects of that upper-level feature through Thursday, which will continue to give us typical afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm chances as cool air aloft is forced southward over the very warm and humid air at the surface.This unstable weather setup will bring building clouds and a shower or thunderstorm to parts of the region during the afternoon and evening hours of today, tomorrow and Thursday. Today and tomorrow will be more active than Thursday at this point, since the atmosphere becomes more stable as the low begins to move away.Once this feature rotates south and east there will be a period of sinking air setting up over our area for Friday and into the first half of the upcoming weekend. This will allow us to squeeze out a couple of dry days Friday and, most of, Saturday. It will be seasonably hot and humid heading into the Independence Day holiday with sunshine and highs in the lower 90s.A weakness left behind from the upper-level low moving into the Deep South and Southeast, and one or two weak upper-level disturbances moving around the eastern periphery of an upper-level high over West Texas, is forecast to form into a weak upper-level low over southern Alabama, during the upcoming weekend. The flow around this upper-level low will bring deep moisture back in over the southeastern United States, mostly during the second half of the Fourth of July weekend. This will lead to an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms by Sunday that will linger into early next week.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather