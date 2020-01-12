Severe risk of rain, thunderstorms for the Triangle overnight

Severe risk is increasing for overnight. Level 2 out of 5 for parts of the Triangle. Main threat is string straight line winds. Timing between 1-4am pic.twitter.com/kZEpMM6g0b — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) January 12, 2020

Storm system this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley will continue to track off to the northeast towards the Ohio Valley. This will send a surface cold front through the region later tonight.Winds will increase throughout the night as this system moves to the east, it will bring a line of showers and a thunderstorm to the region later tonight. There can be some locally gusty, damaging winds as the line moves through as the winds aloft get mixed down to the surface.The theme over the last 12 to 24 hours has been for the system to move through the region quicker. With the front stalling to the east tomorrow, we will have to allow for a shower at any time for the far eastern portion of the viewing area.The air mass behind this front is of Pacific origin keeping temperatures relatively warm once again tomorrow.The stalled front will begin to retreat northwest later tomorrow night bringing a few showers back towards the Triangle tomorrow night. This front will continue to slowly retreat northward during the day Monday, bringing a wide range of temps across the viewing area with temps in the lower 60s towards the NC/VA border and into the lower to mid-70s towards Fayetteville.There will be showers around and cannot rule out a thunderstorm Monday afternoon across the southern tier of the viewing area. A weak upper-level disturbance will enhance the rainfall across the region Monday night.More of the same for Tuesday, with the front still lingering near the region.Finally, by the middle of the week, a stronger system will push in from the west and this looks to send another front into the region later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Ahead of this front there can be some hit and miss showers around in the afternoon. Then a shower or two with the front as it moves through.High pressure will nose in from the north later Thursday into Friday. We will watch for the next system approaching from the west for the coming weekend.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart