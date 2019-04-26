Showers & Storms Around

The @NWSSPC put the entire viewing area in a risk for severe weather, with a higher risk over the eastern half. Biggest threat=damaging winds, maybe a little hail or an isolated tornado. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/dkvVREVGD8 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 26, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms will expand in coverage across central North Carolina today, becoming locally strong with damaging wind gusts the main concern.That said, an isolated tornado or a pocket of hail can't be ruled out, though the overall threat will be less than was observed last Friday. The main time frame of concern is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with activity quickly moving away from the region late evening as a cold front sweeps through.Cooler air will filter in overnight.The weekend looks great as high pressure pushes across the Southeast and off the coast. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid-70s across the region with lots of sunshine.A weak upper-level disturbance will cause clouds to increase Saturday night, but conditions remain dry. This feature will depart on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s or low 80s ahead of an approaching cold front.Dry weather is expected to continue with the aforementioned front lacking any significant moisture, but Monday will have temperatures several degrees lower.Temperatures will rebound Tuesday as the flow shifts back to the southwest. Above-average temperatures are expected next week with generally dry conditions.Have a great weekend and see you at the Dogwood Festival1Bigweather