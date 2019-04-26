Weather

Showers & Storms Around

EMBED <>More Videos

Showers and thunderstorms will expand in coverage across central North Carolina today, becoming locally strong with damaging wind gusts the main concern.



That said, an isolated tornado or a pocket of hail can't be ruled out, though the overall threat will be less than was observed last Friday. The main time frame of concern is between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with activity quickly moving away from the region late evening as a cold front sweeps through.

Cooler air will filter in overnight.

The weekend looks great as high pressure pushes across the Southeast and off the coast. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid-70s across the region with lots of sunshine.

A weak upper-level disturbance will cause clouds to increase Saturday night, but conditions remain dry. This feature will depart on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s or low 80s ahead of an approaching cold front.

Dry weather is expected to continue with the aforementioned front lacking any significant moisture, but Monday will have temperatures several degrees lower.

Temperatures will rebound Tuesday as the flow shifts back to the southwest. Above-average temperatures are expected next week with generally dry conditions.

Have a great weekend and see you at the Dogwood Festival1

Bigweather




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex
First Alert: Raleigh, Sandhills areas at slight risk for severe weather
Wake Forest teen 'will live on' through organ donations, family says
Influence of black elected officials evident by numbers at summit in Raleigh
Raleigh man dies after car crashes into Raleigh lake
Raleigh police say man killed by officer was wielding knife
Duke QB Jones, State's Bradbury taken in first round of NFL Draft
Show More
Brewgaloo to Dogwood Festival, things to do this weekend
2 Sanford men dead in Kentucky plane crash, plane may have been stolen
Your clothes dryer poses a major fire danger but it can easily be fixed
Chick-fil-A makes a special Easter Sunday delivery
Skimmers on the rise at NC gas pumps: How to protect yourself
More TOP STORIES News