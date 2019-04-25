Weather

Feeling Like June

High pressure, just off the coast, will continue to drift eastward today while a storm system over the lower Mississippi River Valley lifts northeastward and its cold front pushes east.

Sunshine will be mixed with clouds today and it will be another warm afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

Clouds will thicken tonight and a couple of showers will begin to develop late.

The front will progress eastward Friday and clears the area by Friday evening, but there will be some showers and thunderstorms around, some of which could be heavy and gusty late in the day. Because of the risk for some damaging wind, we are in a risk for severe weather.



High pressure will move back in on Saturday leading to a nice start to the weekend with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.

Another frontal boundary may approach the area from the northwest to round out the weekend Sunday, but it will remain dry with some sunshine. Highs will top out around 80 degrees.

We stay in the 80s on into next week!

Have a great Thursday (Friday Eve)!

