Risk of Severe Storms Today

Although a high pressure system is currently located way out in the western Atlantic, some mild and moist air is getting drawn northward into the region along a nearly stationary front. That front extended from northern New England all the way southwestward into Texas, and it is expected to slowly press southward and eastward into the mid-Atlantic region later today. Waves of low pressure, which will continue to glide along this front, have been preventing it from getting close to Central North Carolina. However, the front will finally approach the Triangle from the north and west this evening.Since each of the waves of low pressure have brought deepening low-level moisture, we do expect a few periods of rain today. In fact, a decent soaking is expected this afternoon and early tonight.Rainfall totals should average between 0.75 and 1.50 inches.The front will move far enough to the south and east to bring an end to the wet weather later tonight. Weak high pressure will build into the region from the northwest, and this leads to about a 12- to 18-hour period of rain-free weather from later tonight into tomorrow.Then, the front will begin to move back northward as a warm front.That will help bring moisture back into the region, leading to lowering and thickening clouds. There will also be spotty showers tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.A surface storm over northern Mexico will move into southern Texas by tomorrow morning, then track northeast. This storm will help force the front northward. A new trailing cold front out of this Texas storm will move east as the surface storm tracks northeast. The cold front will move along the spine of the Appalachians by midday Thursday, then sweep east and south across Central North Carolina Thursday afternoon with more rain. Rainfall totals from this second rain event will average between 0.25 and 0.75 of an inch. If this system moves fast enough, that front will be located east and south of the Triangle by late in the day on Thursday. This will allow dry, stable air to flow in from the west behind the front. We will then see clearing on Thursday night, and dry, sunny weather on Friday.The air mass following Thursday's front will be much colder and readings will be in the 40s Friday afternoon and drop into the lower 20s Friday night and Saturday morning. This cold, dry weather will linger through Saturday night.A large high pressure building into the northern Plains states during Thursday will move east and will help maintain a dry and stable weather pattern through Saturday night of this coming weekend. As that large high moves off the East coast Saturday night, moist air will quickly return, leading to increasing clouds by Sunday morning, then the chance for some rain by Sunday afternoon and night as another cold front moves through the region.The front coming through Central North Carolina later Sunday and Sunday evening is projected to stall over the Deep South and South Carolina. If this front moves back northward early next week, it could bring more wet and unsettled weather Monday and Tuesday of next week.Have a great Tuesday and don't forget the umbrella!Bigweather