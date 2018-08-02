WEATHER

Severe storms cause flooding across Triangle

Durham, other areas plagued by flash flooding.

Strong storms caused problems for commuters, air travelers and local businesses across the Triangle on Thursday.

There were reports of flooded streets, downed trees and traffic congestion as strong storms roared through the area.

In Durham, cars drove through high water on Fayetteville Street, with two cars nearly colliding. University Drive at South Street looked "like a lake," according to an ABC11 crew at the scene



In Apex, there was a report of a tree down on Olive Chapel Road.

At RDU airport, the severe storms caused delays and affected air travel.


Flash flooding was a serious problem in Pittsboro at Main Street Station, causing cancellation of the Farmer's Market.

Flash flooding was a serious problem in Pittsboro at Main Street Station, causing cancellation of the Farmer's Market. (Town of Pittsboro)



The Chatham County Sheriff also posted photos of street flooding in Pittsboro.



The good news, said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann, is that showers and storms have rapidly weakened.

All warnings are now canceled except the Flash Flood Warning for the western half of the Triangle.



Rain rates are much lower there now, so there should be no additional flooding.

The rest of Thursday evening should be fairly quiet except for some harmless rain.
