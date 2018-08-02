Severe storms cause flooding across Triangle

Owner of this gym in hope valley took on a significant amount of water in today’s storm. He says he’ll be here all night cleaning this up. #abc11 #firstalert pic.twitter.com/NTpxCzpfdX — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 2, 2018

Dear customers: We apologize for your delays after arriving this p.m. Severe storms greatly impacted RDU operations resulting in all gates at T2 being occupied for a period of time. We're working w/our airlines to bring planes to the terminal as quickly as planes depart. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) August 2, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3871240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flash flooding was a serious problem in Pittsboro at Main Street Station, causing cancellation of the Farmer's Market. (Town of Pittsboro)

Bolin Creek rose quickly (about two feet in an hour from more than two inches of rain) when a severe thunderstorm passed through #ChapelHill. #DidYouKnow: the tunnel was sprayed with a special protectant for this very circumstance so the artwork isn’t damaged. pic.twitter.com/uKeHa8xp4d — Town of Chapel Hill (@chapelhillgov) August 2, 2018

Strong storms caused problems for commuters, air travelers and local businesses across the Triangle on Thursday.There were reports of flooded streets, downed trees and traffic congestion as strong storms roared through the area.In Durham, cars drove through high water on Fayetteville Street, with two cars nearly colliding. University Drive at South Street looked "like a lake," according to an ABC11 crew at the sceneIn Apex, there was a report of a tree down on Olive Chapel Road.At RDU airport, the severe storms caused delays and affected air travel.Flash flooding was a serious problem in Pittsboro at Main Street Station, causing cancellation of the Farmer's Market.The Chatham County Sheriff also posted photos of street flooding in Pittsboro.The good news, said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann, is that showers and storms have rapidly weakened.All warnings are now canceled except the Flash Flood Warning for the western half of the Triangle.Rain rates are much lower there now, so there should be no additional flooding.The rest of Thursday evening should be fairly quiet except for some harmless rain.