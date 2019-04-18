Warm and Breezy Today

17+ million people under an enhanced risk (Category 3) for severe storms on Friday. This includes our entire viewing area, west to the #Triad and #Charlotte. Biggest threat=damaging wind #ncwx pic.twitter.com/uDQdDV1n8m — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 18, 2019

With high pressure off the Eastern Seaboard, it will be another warm day today. With a strong south-southwesterly wind in place and a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be around 80 degrees during the afternoon.A developing storm system and cold front will move out of the southern Plains and east tonight into Friday leading to an increase in clouds and wet end to the week with some showers and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night. Those thunderstorms will be strong to severe with flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado.The upper-level energy with this system will linger over the region on Saturday keeping some clouds around along with a passing shower. It will be a cooler day to start the weekend with highs in the lower 60s.High pressure will build in for Easter Sunday and Monday resulting in plenty of sunshine. Highs Sunday will approach 70 degrees, then near 80 degrees Monday.The weather stays quiet into next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather