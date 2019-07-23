Flooding rain, damaging winds: Severe storms move through Triangle, Fayetteville

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chatham, Harnett, Lee and Wake county until 2:30pm. This storm could produce winds up to 60mph and small hail. pic.twitter.com/Cf6MbbmL8A — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) July 23, 2019

The @NWSSPC upgraded the severe risk for part of our area to a slight risk (Cat 2 of 5). The biggest threat this afternoon will come from damaging straight-line winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/F15xg7ztUB — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 23, 2019

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as many parts of the viewing area are under risk for severe weather Tuesday.Heavy showers and thunderstorms will be seen across the region Tuesday as a strong cold front slinks its way across North Carolina.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Chatham, Harnett, Lee and Wake counties until 2:30 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of the ABC11 viewing area until 10 p.m.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson counties until 11 p.m.With lots of humidity for the storms to feast on from the previous few days, the rainfall has the potential to be very heavy, producing flooding rain and damaging winds.Raleigh and areas south are in a category 2 risk of severe weather.The front moves off the coast late Tuesday into Wednesday, clearing skies as it moves farther away.In addition to rain, the front will be bringing cooler temperatures to the region.Highs following the front's passage will be in the mid-80s.With high pressure building across the eastern United States throughout the rest of the week, more sunshine will be available and, as such, temperatures will slowly climb through to the start of next week.