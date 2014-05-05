Severe Storms Possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're still monitoring the threat for severe weather across central North Carolina. The latest severe weather outlook keeps most of central North Carolina under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Most of the storms should clear out of the area around 8-9pm.An upper level low will move east across the area Friday. That low will help to develop scattered rain. A few flurries are possible near the Virginia border, but it won't be enough to accumulate. Temperatures will fall to the 40s during the afternoon.High around the Great Lakes will keep things quiet and cool this weekend. Highs reach the low 50s Saturday and the upper 50s Sunday.A ridge of high pressure higher up in the atmosphere will settle near the east coast keeping the weather dry Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures will warm back to the low to mid 60s.An approaching storms system could bring more rain to the area Wednesday and Thursday. Highs could also climb to the 70s Thursday afternoon.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell