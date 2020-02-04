Severe Storms Possible Thursday

While you were sleeping the @NWSSPC issued their risk for Thursday. Every county in our area under a Cat 2 of 5 (Slight) risk. Heavy rain & damaging winds the biggest threat ATTM. This area will adjust as we get closer. pic.twitter.com/YzOUrwNoEI — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 4, 2020

We are still anticipating some warm weather for early in February across the Carolinas over the next couple of days.Temperatures both later today and tomorrow will reach the low 70s in the Triangle, due in large part to a strong southerly flow of air.However, in addition to being warm, the weather pattern will become increasingly active heading into the middle of this week. An upper-level trough moving into the central Plains today will become stronger before its starts to head eastward over the next 36 hours.That trough will boot a small parcel of energy into the mid-Atlantic states this afternoon, and it will trigger a couple of showers. By and large, those showers will occur in the mountains, and well to the north and west of the Triangle.More widespread showers move across Central North Carolina tomorrow. But, warm air will also persist with a southerly to southwesterly wind.The upper-level trough will deepen further on Thursday as it continues eastward, increasing the southerly flow over the region. Rain and a few thunderstorms are expected during the day as instability increases, and we must monitor the situation later on Thursday and Thursday night. Some of the thunderstorms will be capable of producing severe weather, especially in places located south of Raleigh.A cold front will be sweeping eastward late on Thursday night and early Friday. This will usher drier, more seasonable air into the Carolinas as we head into the weekend.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather