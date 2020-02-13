Weather

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

All of south-central North Carolina and even Wake County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm tonight. In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of south-central North Carolina in level 2/5 risk for severe weather.



Showers and storms will erupt after 6pm tonight. The threat for storms will continue until 11pm tonight. The main threats are hail and damaging winds. A few isolated tornadoes are possible as well. Most of the activity will be centered in the Sandhills.


After midnight, we'll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will dip into the low 50s. There may be a few lingering showers for tomorrow morning, otherwise, tomorrow will be a nice day with temperatures in the mid 60s/low 70s.

For Thursday and Friday, high pressure builds into the deep south and will bring us mostly sunny and cool weather. There's a chance of a shower early Saturday, but otherwise, Mother's Day weekend will be dry with below average temperatures.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper expected to give update on reopening plan today
Where's the beef? Some Wendy's locations run out
White House coronavirus task force could wind down work by early June
Raleigh teen identified as Jordan Lake drowning victim
At least one arrest made at ReOpen NC protest in Raleigh
Fauci: Evidence says coronavirus was not manipulated in lab
Surf City mayor admits beaches were too crowded over the weekend
Show More
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
40,000 pounds of chicken given away for free
Your heroes: Man delivers food throughout NC during pandemic
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
Man wears KKK hood as face covering in California grocery store
More TOP STORIES News