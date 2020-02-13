Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

All of south-central North Carolina and even Wake County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11pm tonight. In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of south-central North Carolina in level 2/5 risk for severe weather.Showers and storms will erupt after 6pm tonight. The threat for storms will continue until 11pm tonight. The main threats are hail and damaging winds. A few isolated tornadoes are possible as well. Most of the activity will be centered in the Sandhills.After midnight, we'll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will dip into the low 50s. There may be a few lingering showers for tomorrow morning, otherwise, tomorrow will be a nice day with temperatures in the mid 60s/low 70s.For Thursday and Friday, high pressure builds into the deep south and will bring us mostly sunny and cool weather. There's a chance of a shower early Saturday, but otherwise, Mother's Day weekend will be dry with below average temperatures.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson