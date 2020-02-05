Wednesday, the calm before the storm for North Carolina on Thursday

Expect Wednesday to see mostly scattered showers, nothing severe, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Southern counties could see a break in the showers.
But Thursday, the viewing area will see 1-4 inches of intermittent showers, potentially causing flooding on the Haw and Neuse rivers.
The @NWSSPC just expanded their Cat 3 of 5 (Enhanced) area into the SW portion of our viewing area for Thursday. Biggest threat=damaging wind. Could see an isolated tornado spin-up. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/pIKd3dPnFB— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 5, 2020
A warm front is still projected to move northward Thursday morning bringing damaging winds and threat of an isolated tornado spin-up.
