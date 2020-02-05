Wednesday, the calm before the storm for North Carolina on Thursday

The @NWSSPC just expanded their Cat 3 of 5 (Enhanced) area into the SW portion of our viewing area for Thursday. Biggest threat=damaging wind. Could see an isolated tornado spin-up. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/pIKd3dPnFB — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 5, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wednesday quite literally will be the calm before the storm for North Carolina on Thursday.Expect Wednesday to see mostly scattered showers, nothing severe, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Southern counties could see a break in the showers.But Thursday, the viewing area will see 1-4 inches of intermittent showers, potentially causing flooding on the Haw and Neuse rivers.A warm front is still projected to move northward Thursday morning bringing damaging winds and threat of an isolated tornado spin-up.