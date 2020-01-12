Weather

Heavy Showers Moving Out Later

A line of showers and storms is moving rapidly through the region early this morning. There have been numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued and one Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Cumberland and Hoke counties, but fortunately there were no reports of a tornado. The line of storms is weakening as of 1 am, and should be out of the viewing area by 2 am. A few scattered showers will continue overnight, and it will stay very warm with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

The cold front sparking the strong storms will stall over the region, so the threat of showers is going to continue on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and mostly east and south of Raleigh. Highs tomorrow will once again be way above normal with highs in the low and mid 70s.

Occasional rain is likely on Monday and Tuesday as well, with highs in the 60s. Late in the week another cold front will push through and finally send our temperatures back to normal, which is highs near 50 and lows near 30.


