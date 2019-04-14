weather

Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday

By Steve Stewart 
Most of Sunday will be warm and cloudy but there is a risk for a strong thunderstorm with damaging wind and flash flooding later in the day.



The main risk for Saturday is straight-line winds and penny-sized hail.


A new area of low pressure approaches Sunday and this one has more energy and better severe parameters so our risk for severe weather will be increasing for late in the day into the evening hours.

Sunday has a higher risk for isolated tornadoes as it is possible we could see a better chance for storms to begin rotating.

Flood warnings are in effect for certain areas of Johnston, Chatham, Cumberland, Orange and Durham counties.

On Saturday, Alamance, Durham and Orange counties experienced Flash Flood Warnings.

Some parts of the viewing area saw heavy rain and flooding.

Heavy rain continues; severe weather risk increases Sunday



Downed tree and power lines blocking Brooks Ave at Wade Ave in Raleigh



PHOTOS: Heavy rain makes its way through the Triangle and Fayetteville

The ground in many areas was saturated so additional rain caused some minor areas of flash flooding.

Flooding at Hillsborough's Gold Park

