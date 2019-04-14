Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday

Risk for severe weather elevated this afternoon and evening. Main threat will be straight-line winds. Estimated time for greatest risk will be mid to late evening. pic.twitter.com/7iPrZG2xEW— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 14, 2019
The main risk for Saturday is straight-line winds and penny-sized hail.
The radar could looks like this later this evening. Strong to severe storms possible later today. pic.twitter.com/Bn7XQO9ZxJ— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 14, 2019
A new area of low pressure approaches Sunday and this one has more energy and better severe parameters so our risk for severe weather will be increasing for late in the day into the evening hours.
Sunday has a higher risk for isolated tornadoes as it is possible we could see a better chance for storms to begin rotating.
Flood warnings are in effect for certain areas of Johnston, Chatham, Cumberland, Orange and Durham counties.
Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app
On Saturday, Alamance, Durham and Orange counties experienced Flash Flood Warnings.
Some parts of the viewing area saw heavy rain and flooding.
PHOTOS: Heavy rain makes its way through the Triangle and Fayetteville
The ground in many areas was saturated so additional rain caused some minor areas of flash flooding.