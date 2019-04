Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday

Risk for severe weather elevated this afternoon and evening. Main threat will be straight-line winds. Estimated time for greatest risk will be mid to late evening. pic.twitter.com/7iPrZG2xEW — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 14, 2019

The radar could looks like this later this evening. Strong to severe storms possible later today. pic.twitter.com/Bn7XQO9ZxJ — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 14, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos Heavy rain continues; severe weather risk increases Sunday

Downed tree and power lines blocking Brooks Ave at Wade Ave in Raleigh

Most of Sunday will be warm and cloudy but there is a risk for a strong thunderstorm with damaging wind and flash flooding later in the day.The main risk for Saturday is straight-line winds and penny-sized hail.A new area of low pressure approaches Sunday and this one has more energy and better severe parameters so our risk for severe weather will be increasing for late in the day into the evening hours.Sunday has a higher risk for isolated tornadoes as it is possible we could see a better chance for storms to begin rotating.On Saturday, Alamance, Durham and Orange counties experienced Flash Flood Warnings.Some parts of the viewing area saw heavy rain and flooding.The ground in many areas was saturated so additional rain caused some minor areas of flash flooding.