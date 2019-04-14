weather

Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday; tornado watch issued

EMBED <>More Videos

Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday; tornado watch issued

By and
Most of Sunday will be warm and cloudy but there is a risk for a strong thunderstorm with damaging wind and flash flooding later in the day.

Several parts of the viewing area are under Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. Click here for a list of counties.




The main risk for Saturday are straight-line winds but a brief spin tornado is possible. The hail threat has decreased.


A new area of low pressure approaches Sunday and this one has more energy and better severe parameters so our risk for severe weather will be increasing for late in the day into the evening hours.

Sunday has a higher risk for isolated tornadoes as it is possible we could see a better chance for storms to begin rotating.

Flood warnings are in effect for certain areas of Johnston, Chatham, Cumberland, Orange and Durham counties.

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app

On Saturday, Alamance, Durham and Orange counties experienced Flash Flood Warnings.
Some parts of the viewing area saw heavy rain and flooding.

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy rain continues; severe weather risk increases Sunday



Downed tree and power lines blocking Brooks Ave at Wade Ave in Raleigh



PHOTOS: Heavy rain makes its way through the Triangle and Fayetteville

The ground in many areas was saturated so additional rain caused some minor areas of flash flooding.

EMBED More News Videos

Flooding at Hillsborough's Gold Park

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncraleighdurhamfayettevillestormweatherraintornado
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Expect showers, heavy downpours today; storm possible too
Everyday weather plays major role in pollen count
VIDEO: Jordan Lake turns yellow as pollen nears record highs
Pollen nears record levels (again) Thursday
TOP STORIES
Storms sweep across the South, killing 8 and injuring dozens
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Rocky Mount man charged in murder of father, officials say
Durham School of the Arts to reopen Monday following deadly explosion
Sinkhole closes Orange County road
Grant Hill helps renovate 3 Durham public basketball courts
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Show More
Puppies rescued from rubble after tornadoes rip up house in Texas
ECU students killed in South Carolina car crash identified
Mall of America incident: Child thrown off balcony still alive; suspect cooperating
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with kids
More TOP STORIES News