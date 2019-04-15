Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday; tornado watch issued

The severe threat continues. A new tornado watch is in effect for the Triangle and portions of the Sandhills until 5am. Make sure to download our ABC11 weather app so you can get alerts as storms move through overnight. pic.twitter.com/pv4lY1DBpr — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) April 15, 2019

Downed tree and power lines blocking Brooks Ave at Wade Ave in Raleigh

Most of Sunday has been warm and cloudy but there is a risk for strong thunderstorms with damaging wind and flash flooding tonight.Several parts of the viewing area are under Tornado Watch until 5 a.m. on Monday.Sunday has had a higher risk for isolated tornadoes than Saturday.On Saturday, Alamance, Durham and Orange counties experienced Flash Flood Warnings.Some parts of the viewing area saw heavy rain and flooding.The ground in many areas was saturated so additional rain caused some minor areas of flash flooding.