Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday; Tornado Watch issued

Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday; tornado watch issued

Most of Sunday has been warm and cloudy but there is a risk for strong thunderstorms with damaging wind and flash flooding tonight.

Several parts of the viewing area are under Tornado Watch until 5 a.m. on Monday. Click here for a list of counties.



Sunday has had a higher risk for isolated tornadoes than Saturday.

Flood warnings are in effect for certain areas of Johnston, Chatham, Cumberland, Orange and Durham counties.

On Saturday, Alamance, Durham and Orange counties experienced Flash Flood Warnings.

Some parts of the viewing area saw heavy rain and flooding.

Heavy rain continues; severe weather risk increases Sunday



Downed tree and power lines blocking Brooks Ave at Wade Ave in Raleigh



PHOTOS: Heavy rain makes its way through the Triangle and Fayetteville

The ground in many areas was saturated so additional rain caused some minor areas of flash flooding.

Flooding at Hillsborough's Gold Park

