Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday; tornado watch issued

Several parts of the viewing area are under Tornado Watch until 5 a.m. on Monday. Click here for a list of counties.
The severe threat continues. A new tornado watch is in effect for the Triangle and portions of the Sandhills until 5am. Make sure to download our ABC11 weather app so you can get alerts as storms move through overnight. pic.twitter.com/pv4lY1DBpr— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) April 15, 2019
Sunday has had a higher risk for isolated tornadoes than Saturday.
Flood warnings are in effect for certain areas of Johnston, Chatham, Cumberland, Orange and Durham counties.
Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app
On Saturday, Alamance, Durham and Orange counties experienced Flash Flood Warnings.
Some parts of the viewing area saw heavy rain and flooding.
PHOTOS: Heavy rain makes its way through the Triangle and Fayetteville
The ground in many areas was saturated so additional rain caused some minor areas of flash flooding.