First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued across central North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Relief from recent heat is on the way; however, it may be accompanied by some severe weather.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for many counties in central North Carolina.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire ABC11 viewing area until 11 p.m.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP Click here to view the latest weather advisories.


The storms are moving from west to east. So the farther east you are, you more likely you are to see the storms later in the evening.

Damaging winds are our biggest threat, but hail remains a possibility.
RELATED: Storm Ready 2019



Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Big Weather said the storms could stick around through Saturday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

