Tornadoes, damaging winds possible in Raleigh, Sandhills areas Wednesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Wake, Cumberland, Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, and Lee counties until 5 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for counties in central North Carolina, up through Virginia and into Maryland.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10PM. If you hear thunder, go indoors! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/okoIXfOLoz— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) June 5, 2019
Residents in central North Carolina could see tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said we'll start off sunny but showers and thunderstorms will push in during the afternoon.
He said storms could linger into the evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 70s.
Temps will climb back into the 90s on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Residents are encouraged to be prepared as several tornadoes have been reported in North Carolina within the last few weeks.
