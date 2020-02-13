Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Chatham, Moore, Orange, Durham, Wake, Granville counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We'll see our highest chance for rain on Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible due to a cold front moving through the state. An isolated severe storm is possible this afternoon. Right now we're under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main concern.



There's also the potential for flash flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect from noon Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday. A total of 1-3 inches of rain could fall across central North Carolina.



Friday will be cooler and slightly less humid after the passage of the cold front on Thursday. There will be an opportunity for a few brief showers or isolated thunderstorms, but most of the day will be dry.

Saturday-Wednesday will be seasonable with temperatures in the 80s and a mixture of sun and clouds.

Each day offers the possibility of an isolated shower but none of these days will be a washout.

Have a great day!

-Brittany Bell


