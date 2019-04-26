First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch for areas northeast of the Triangle

Areas near Raleigh and the Sandhills are under a slight risk for severe storms Friday.
Line of storms approaching downtown #Raleigh #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Owd05BVYdl— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) April 26, 2019
Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for counties north and east of the Triangle until 9pm. Main threat is for strong straight-line winds and small hail. pic.twitter.com/FR4uva8Z9t— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 26, 2019
As of 2:15 p.m. the worst of the severe weather is expected Northeast of the Triangle.
The main threats with the storms Friday are strong straight-line wind and small hail.
While flooding and tornadoes are possible, the chances for those are low.
The rainy weather won't stick around long. Sunshine will return Saturday, and temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
