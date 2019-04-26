Weather

First Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch for areas northeast of the Triangle

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as counties in central and eastern North Carolina are at risk for severe weather just one week after high winds, heavy rain and tornadoes ripped through parts of the Tar Heel state.

Areas near Raleigh and the Sandhills are under a slight risk for severe storms Friday.




As of 2:15 p.m. the worst of the severe weather is expected Northeast of the Triangle.

The main threats with the storms Friday are strong straight-line wind and small hail.

While flooding and tornadoes are possible, the chances for those are low.

The rainy weather won't stick around long. Sunshine will return Saturday, and temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

