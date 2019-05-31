First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of North Carolina until 11

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11pm today. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/LMBWtRLYKw — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) May 31, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Relief from recent heat is on the way; however, it may be accompanied by some severe weather.Big Weather said thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.Just before 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire ABC11 viewing area until 11 p.m.ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as areas the threat for severe weather has been increased to an enhanced risk for the Triangle and Sandhills.ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said the storms are most likely to occur between 5 and 10 p.m.The storms are moving from west to east. So the farther east you are, you more likely you are to see the storms later in the evening.Damaging winds are our biggest threat, but hail remains a possibility.Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.Big Weather said the storms could stick around through Saturday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.