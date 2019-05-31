Weather

First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of North Carolina until 11

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Relief from recent heat is on the way; however, it may be accompanied by some severe weather.

Big Weather said thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire ABC11 viewing area until 11 p.m.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as areas the threat for severe weather has been increased to an enhanced risk for the Triangle and Sandhills.



ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said the storms are most likely to occur between 5 and 10 p.m.

The storms are moving from west to east. So the farther east you are, you more likely you are to see the storms later in the evening.

Damaging winds are our biggest threat, but hail remains a possibility.

RELATED: Storm Ready 2019


EMBED More News Videos

With Hurricane season just around the corner, make sure you are prepared.



Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Big Weather said the storms could stick around through Saturday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighfayettevillehailweatherrainnorth carolina newssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dead dog's body left in Cary woman's yard for days, police say
5-year-old Harnett County girl dies after battle with terminal cancer
Duke Energy prepares for the 2019 hurricane season
WEEKEND EVENTS: Farmers' markets, movies with dogs & spring wine walk
136 dogs found in multimillion-dollar California home
73 dogs, 37 cats need to be adopted from Wake County Animal Center
4 accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old while producing porn in NJ
Show More
Car wash fundraiser to be held Saturday in Franklinton
Bus driver claims doughnut to blame for erratic driving
ACC baseball tournament leaves Durham for Charlotte in 2020
Woman stabbed, killed during fight at Selma home
Suspect shakes hands with onlookers during wild LA police chase
More TOP STORIES News