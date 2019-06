Tornadoes, damaging winds possible in Raleigh, Sandhills areas Wednesday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/dxvYhhEoCc — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 5, 2019

Over 1/3 of the US population under a risk for severe weather today. 31 million are under a slight (category 2) risk with the biggest threat from damaging winds. That includes our entire viewing area. Please be #weatheraware today! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/92gCH465Bu — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 5, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as 31 million people are at a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday. A number of those people are in the Triangle and the Sandhills.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for counties in central North Carolina, up through Virginia and into Maryland.Residents in central North Carolina could see tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said we'll start off sunny but showers and thunderstorms will push in during the afternoon.He said storms could linger into the evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 70s.Temps will climb back into the 90s on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds.Residents are encouraged to be prepared as several tornadoes have been reported in North Carolina within the last few weeks.