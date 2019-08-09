The Heat Returns

The is a Category 1 of 5 (Marginal) Risk for severe storms in the NE part of our viewing area this evening. Biggest threats=damaging winds and/or hail. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/kRpsdvbZpD — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) August 9, 2019

Currently, conditions are clear across the Triangle. Downsloping winds will continue to keep us dry ahead of a front that is over the Ohio Valley through Saturday. As the front continues to approach the Tar Heel State, it will stop short and stall over Virginia. This will keep the Triangle dry throughout most of the weekend, but will bring showers and thunderstorms to the coastal and mountainous regions, and may clip some of our northern counties with severe weather.As a result of the stall front over Virginia, a weak surface low may develop off the coast and bring some shower and thunderstorm activity to the Outer Banks. Most of the viewing area inland will remain dry and experience seasonable high temperatures and humidity. As we head into the later parts of the weekend and into the beginning of the work week, upper-level high pressure begins to build into the area. While heights rise only slightly, high temperatures will continue to approach of reach 90 across the Triangle. Dry conditions will continue as a frontal boundary passes to the north in Pennsylvania, but there is a caveat though.As we get into Tuesday, and through the rest of the forecasting period, there are model discrepancies about where an upper-level high will go. There also is discrepancy about the frontal boundary placement. The EURO keeps the boundary to our north bringing most of the moisture to the northeast on Tuesday with a surface low developing in southern Virginia Wednesday and lingering into Friday. This could bring showers and thunderstorms to the coastal regions. But the American model has the frontal boundary passing farther south, bringing most of the moisture to the Triangle. A surface low will develop off the Georgia coast by late Friday. We will continue to watch both.Have a great weekend!Bigweather