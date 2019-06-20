Severe weather: Storms, damaging winds, to push into Raleigh, Fayetteville areas Thursday afternoon

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of central North Carolina until 10 p.m.
This tree came through this house on Hugo street in @CityofDurhamNC. Homeowners heard a loud boom. Thankfully nobody was hurt. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/N9PJbM7UN6— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) June 20, 2019
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect with the line moving through. Wind gusts could reach over 60mph. This line has a history of multiple trees down already. pic.twitter.com/oTlhHM3ijq— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) June 20, 2019
The National Weather Service said that at 2:30 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking the strongest thunderstorm near Angier, or 11 miles northeast of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Dime-size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms, including in Smithfield, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Selma,
Erwin, Coats and Four Oaks.
Residents in the ABC11 viewing area are at an enhanced risk, which is the third of five severity levels.
Severe risk is elevated this afternoon and evening. We are level 3 out of 5 for severe storms today with the highest risk being straight-line winds. Gusts could reach 60-70mph with some of these storms. pic.twitter.com/oUymh1rqJ4— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) June 20, 2019
Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said our biggest threats will be damaging wind and hail.
The day started out sunny, but a cold front was expected to push in during the afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm watch will likely be issued by 2-3pm for central North, Carolina. https://t.co/laOA4QL92h— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) June 20, 2019
Thunderstorms with high wind gusts are possible late in the afternoon until the evening.
Big Weather said the tornado risk will be very low, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Friday, the first day of summer, will bring temperatures in the 80s.
