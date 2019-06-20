Weather

Severe weather: Storms, damaging winds, to push into Raleigh, Fayetteville areas Thursday afternoon

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as central North Carolina is at risk for severe weather Thursday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of central North Carolina until 10 p.m.





The National Weather Service said that at 2:30 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking the strongest thunderstorm near Angier, or 11 miles northeast of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Different levels of severe weather risks



Dime-size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms, including in Smithfield, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Selma,
Erwin, Coats and Four Oaks.

Residents in the ABC11 viewing area are at an enhanced risk, which is the third of five severity levels.



Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said our biggest threats will be damaging wind and hail.

The day started out sunny, but a cold front was expected to push in during the afternoon.



Thunderstorms with high wind gusts are possible late in the afternoon until the evening.
Big Weather said the tornado risk will be very low, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe weather safety: Tornado do's and dont's

Friday, the first day of summer, will bring temperatures in the 80s.

