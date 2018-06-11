WEATHER

Severe weather causes downed trees, power outages in the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Trees sit on the ground outside a home in Durham after powerful winds knocked them over. (KTRK)

As some Triangle residents are just getting their power turned back on, we're preparing for the potential of more severe weather Monday afternoon.

That's something people in parts of Durham and Chapel Hill do not want to hear.

Most people had power turned back on by Monday morning but one Durham neighborhood was dark for most of the day after a large tree fell onto a line and eventually landed on a car.

A man who was home at the time the tree fell said he heard a loud boom around 5:45 a.m.

Lee Horne looked outside to find the yard covered in debris.

And, he was trapped, forcing him to cancel his errands, including his job interview in the afternoon.

"Man makes plans and God laughs," Horne said. "You just do what you need to do and keep on going and relax."

Residents in Orange County are also cleaning up.

Part of a tree fell on the home of legendary UNC basketball player Lennie Rosenbluth.

It left a hole in the roof with water rushing inside, soaking the living room carpet and ruining the furniture.

His power stayed on, but that wasn't the case for 700 other Duke Energy customers in the county.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherstormstorm damage
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Few Showers Wednesday
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
Bride wades through flooded church aisle in aftermath of monsoon
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News