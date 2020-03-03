Weather

North Carolina under a Category 1 risk for severe weather; damaging winds possible

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- We'll see rain on Tuesday along with the threat of severe weather.

Remains from the severe storms that slammed Tennessee overnight will drift toward North Carolina, but the impact isn't expected to be nearly as serious as it was in Tennessee.



Most of the ABC11 viewing area is under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather as rain moves in this afternoon. The timing of the worst of the rain will be from 3 to 7 p.m. The biggest threat we'll face is the strong winds.

The storms spawned multiple tornadoes in Nashville and surrounding areas in central Tennessee. The storms have since weakened significantly.

RELATED | At least 19 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: Officials

Tuesday's severe weather risk for North Carolina.



Temperatures should get into the upper 60s. Showers are expected to end from west to east around midnight.
