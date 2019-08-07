Raleigh, Fayetteville areas could see severe weather this afternoon

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Vance and Warren counties until 4 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Durham, Granville, Person, and Vance county until 2:30pm. These storms could produce up to 60mph winds. pic.twitter.com/txxiwFslif — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 7, 2019

The SPC just expanded their severe weather outlook to include part of the Sandhills in the Category 2 of 5 (slight) risk. #monitoring pic.twitter.com/FrpGmxLiuM — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) August 7, 2019

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as severe weather is set to push through Wednesday afternoon.Most areas in the Triangle are at a slight risk, while areas south of Fayetteville are at a marginal risk.As of 3:15 p.m., the strongest storms are north and east of Raleigh, so the severe threat for the Triangle has diminished. There still could be a storm through the evening especially south and east of RDU, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.It will be dry and a little less humid Thursday, with highs from 88-92.There could be an isolated shower or storm Friday late or evening, with most spots dry and highs in the low 90s.We should have a dry and warm weekend with highs near 90 and humidity fairly low, especially Saturday, Hohmann said.