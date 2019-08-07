Weather

Raleigh, Fayetteville areas could see severe weather this afternoon

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as severe weather is set to push through Wednesday afternoon.
Active weather alerts

  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Franklin, Halifax, Nash, Vance and Warren counties until 4 p.m.




Most areas in the Triangle are at a slight risk, while areas south of Fayetteville are at a marginal risk.



As of 3:15 p.m., the strongest storms are north and east of Raleigh, so the severe threat for the Triangle has diminished. There still could be a storm through the evening especially south and east of RDU, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.

It will be dry and a little less humid Thursday, with highs from 88-92.

There could be an isolated shower or storm Friday late or evening, with most spots dry and highs in the low 90s.

We should have a dry and warm weekend with highs near 90 and humidity fairly low, especially Saturday, Hohmann said.
