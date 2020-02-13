Severe weather moves out of Central North Carolina

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of central North Carolina until 10pm. pic.twitter.com/3FLBcE01wM — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) May 22, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Johnston, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson counties until 10 p.m.Sunshine finally returned today, but there is still some rain in the forecast this evening. A disturbance will move through central North Carolina bringing in a line of showers and storms mainly between 6-11pm. There is a chance that some storms could be severe. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of central North Carolina unitl 10pmA few pop up showers are possible Saturday due to a cold front still settled across the state. Rain won't be widespread, and highs will reach the low 80s. The front slides east Sunday, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out during the afternoon.High pressure will develop across the region next week bringing a summer like pattern. Highs will reach the low 80s with a chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon.Have a great weekend!-Brittany