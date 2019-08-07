Raleigh, Fayetteville areas could see severe weather this afternoon

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Guilford; Orange; Randolph until 2 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Durham; Granville; Person; Vance until 2:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Durham, Granville, Person, and Vance county until 2:30pm. These storms could produce up to 60mph winds. pic.twitter.com/txxiwFslif — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 7, 2019

The SPC just expanded their severe weather outlook to include part of the Sandhills in the Category 2 of 5 (slight) risk. #monitoring pic.twitter.com/FrpGmxLiuM — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) August 7, 2019

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as severe weather is set to push through Wednesday afternoon.Most areas in the Triangle are at a slight risk, while areas south of Fayetteville are at a marginal risk.Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said thunderstorms will roll in around 2 p.m. and continue into the early evening.He said the storms could become strong to severe and could produce damaging winds and flooding downpours.Big Weather said damaging winds will be our biggest threat, adding that some areas could see hail.After storms pass, he said we should see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week.