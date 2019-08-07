Weather

Raleigh, Fayetteville areas could see severe weather this afternoon

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as severe weather is set to push through Wednesday afternoon.

Active weather alerts

  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Guilford; Orange; Randolph until 2 p.m.
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Durham; Granville; Person; Vance until 2:30 p.m.




Most areas in the Triangle are at a slight risk, while areas south of Fayetteville are at a marginal risk.



Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said thunderstorms will roll in around 2 p.m. and continue into the early evening.

He said the storms could become strong to severe and could produce damaging winds and flooding downpours.

Big Weather said damaging winds will be our biggest threat, adding that some areas could see hail.

After storms pass, he said we should see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week.
