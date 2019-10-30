Weather

Warm and Wet for Halloween

Scattered light rain will stick around through the evening. Lows will be much warmer only dropping to the 60s.

Halloween will be warm and damp. Southerly flow will pump in unseasonably warm air. Highs will climb to the upper 70s and low 80s. During the day we'll see spotty light rain. Thursday evening a line of showers and storms will move through central North Carolina ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms could be severe. Right now most of the area is under a slight risk, level 2 out of 5. Spots along and north of the Triangle are under an enhanced risk. Damaging winds are the main threat, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.



Much cooler air arrives behind the cold front Friday. Highs will drop to the low 60s with sunny skies.

During the weekend high pressure will continue to funnel in cooler air. Highs will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s with morning lows near 40 degrees. A frost/freeze is possible early Monday as temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s.

Another warm front will lift north across the region Tuesday and Wednesday. The front could spark an isolated shower Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell
