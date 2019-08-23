Weather

Severe weather possible Friday in Raleigh, Durham area

We're going to see some wet weather Friday night, which might interfere with your weekend plans.

The entire ABC11 viewing area is at risk for severe weather Friday--part of the area is at a level 2 risk while the rest is at a level 1 risk.



The storms could move in any time during the afternoon, but are more likely in the evening.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said temperatures will rise into the low-90s Friday until storms move in and cool everything down.

He expects that to happen as early as 2 p.m., but more likely between 5 and 10 p.m.

The biggest threats from the storms are gusty wind, hail and heavy downpours.

Some high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday in order to avoid the storms.

Keep an eye on the radar here.
